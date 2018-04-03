Blackfoot unveils new business development tool

The City of Blackfoot has developed a collection of business development information which has been dubbed the "Black Pack." The target audience for the Black Pack includes entrepreneurs, investors and potential new Blackfoot business owners.

The information package includes a complete portrait of the City, including work force, infrastructure, utilities, services, zoning, retail and industry profiles. It also has an extensive assemblage of business incentives that are available from the City, County and State.

"We've been asked for this sort of information a lot," said Julie Ann Goodrich, a business expansion specialist for Blackfoot. She has been working on local economic development, first at the Chamber of Commerce and more recently for the City itself. "So Kurt (Hibbert) and I got together to assemble all this information in one place." Hibbert is the director of planning and zoning for the City. He is also its director of economic development.

"It took three months to pull all this information together and the Black Pack is the culmination of this effort," Goodrich said.

The incentives for new businesses in the Black Pack include utility discounts; urban renewal blight removal grants; grants for facade improvement; railroad infrastructure investment tax credits; federal rural community business grants and loans; and Idaho tax credits, tax reimbursements, tax rebates, and tax exemptions.

In addition to the Black Pack, the City is drafting a business development brochure. In the future, it will be possible to order the Black Pack online; but until the City's website is updated, Black Packs are available through Goodrich at jagoodrich@cityofblackfoot.org or (208) 785-8600 ext. 4.