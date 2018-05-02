Blackfoot Urban Renewal moves forward on downtown projects

The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency held their monthly meeting Tuesday at City Hall. Approvals for grants to improve a facade and to remove old structures and debris were given. Economic development staff from the City of Blackfoot introduced two business development projects to the agency's commissioners.

The agency is funded primarily through a portion of the property taxes from the city's two urban renewal districts: downtown and the "riverside" area south of the Snake River and north of the interstate.

For businesses in these areas, grants to improve facades are available up to $10,000. Grants to remove blight are also available. The work eligible for blight grants includes the demolition of old structures, removal of debris, and improvement of buildings.

The facade grant discussed in the agency meeting was for Blackfoot Paint and Glass, for approximately $10,000.

The blight grants were for the Blackfoot Movie Mill project, to demolish the old barn structure and sheds on the backside of the old Blackfoot Motors building and to remove the debris from the project from the backlot.

The approximate combined amount of the two blight grants was $100,000. While the barn has already been taken down, the debris on the lot has yet to be removed.

The agency's treasurer, Ginette Manwaring, reported on the health of the urban renewal funds, remarking that around $984,000 was available to support future grants to improve downtown and the riverside area around Premier Technology. Read the rest of the story in the print edition of the Morning News.

For more information on the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Grants, contact Kurt Hibbert or Julie Ann Goodrich at City Hall, (208) 785-8600, extension 4.