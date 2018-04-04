Blackfoot Vacates Poplar Street

On Tuesday, the Blackfoot City Council approved the vacation of Poplar Street at the request of Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH). The Council also approved putting the property on Riverton Road next to the waste water treatment plant out to bid with a minimum asking price of $575,000. They approved the preliminary platting of the Cooper's Cove subdivision and discussed short and long-term measures to address the budget shortfall revealed by the financial audit presentation on March 26.

The meeting began with a presentation of a city building project by the second grade of the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center.

"What I really like about the city the students built was the Mayor's house," said Marc Carroll as he described the project to the Council and audience. "It's five stories tall and has a helipad with a helicopter. The idea is that Mayor can spot problems and then fly to fix them."

Poplar Street

The first item on the Mayor's portion of the agenda was previously-tabled issue of Poplar Street. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday, Feb. 27, to recommend that the City vacate Poplar Street and turn it over to BMH. Poplar currently runs through the middle the hospital's campus.

The hospital wants to close the street to vehicle traffic in front of the hospital and medical office building. The closed section would then be redesigned as a pedestrian plaza in order to maximize pedestrian safety.

BMH must compensate the City for its value of the street which has been calculated as upwards of $200,000. The hospital also does not receive free rein over what it does with Poplar Street. They can not adversely affect the rights and access of the three private property owners left on the street. All utility and other essential easements will be maintained, as required by Idaho law.

The City placed certain conditions on BMH for the vacation to go forward. For example, the City insisted that BMH revise its design for the street and adjacent parking to preserve the visibility and safety of Terry Leavitt's driveway on the south end of Poplar. BMH will also assume responsibility for snow removal.

In addition, BMH has designed emergency vehicle access through the pedestrian plaza at the request of Blackfoot Police and Fire Departments. They have also agreed to improve their fire system at the request of the Fire Department. A new ambulance access will be added to connect with Francis Street.

The Council opened the meeting to take public comments on the vacation of Poplar. Only James Thomas, who is one of the property owners also on the street, took the opportunity to speak.

"You own all those properties on Spruce and your plan leaves those in place," Thomas pointed out after he pointed out that the hospital has a parking problem.

"You don't need all those trees between the parking and the houses on Spruce," he continued. "You should turn those houses into more parking. You need more parking for your customers. You're not going to make any money if you don't have customers, and you won't have customers if you don't have parking."

A representative of Rocky Mountain Engineering Services of Pocatello, BMH's contractor for the Poplar Street project responded that the hospital campus currently has 486 parking spaces and that after the vacation and construction are completed, there will be 616 spaces.

The City Council approved the vacation of Poplar Street, 3-to-1, with Councilman Jan Simpson dissenting.

Riverton House

The City purchased a 20 acres property with a large home and two shops next to Blackfoot's waste water treatment plant in December 2017. The property was appraised at $825,000 and the City was able to purchase it for $795,000.

In accordance with the plan the City made in December, the property has been re-platted, making it possible to divide it legally. Blackfoot will retain around ten acres bordering the current plant boundary. The rest of the property along with the shops and the house will now be put out for bid.

The City will place legal notice that bids will now be accepted, with a minimum asking price of $575,000. If no one submits any acceptable bids, then the City will list the property on the real estate market.

The Council approved the bid and listing process to sell the Riverton property.

Cooper's Cove Subdivision

After a public hearing on March 27, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the City approve the preliminary plat for the Cooper's Cove Subdivision south of Airport Road and between Tana Drive and Hillcrest Avenue. The development will add 49 homes to Blackfoot.

The City Council approved the preliminary plat.

City Budget

The last portion of the meeting consisted of a presentation by City Treasurer Holly Powell on the shortfall in the City's budget.

Morgan Hatt, CPA, presented his audit of the City's 2017 finances at a special meeting of the Council on March 26. As part of his report, he showed that the five-year long decline in the general fund is no longer able to cover the persistent deficit in the parks & recreation and ambulance funds.

The general fund in 2017 ended the year at $408,745. The ambulance deficit was $416,526 and the parks & recreation deficit was $619,889.

The Mayor remarked: "Needless to say, the news wasn't great … last Tuesday, we imposed a freeze on all discretionary spending." He went on to explain that the freeze did not affect wages, benefits, necessary purchases like fuel or already contracted work."

Powell presented the City's long term plan to correct the shortfall: "We are doing an analysis to figure out how we got here." She then outlined the budget strategy for 2019: to identify the services the Blackfoot provides to both residents and areas in the County, determine their costs, prioritize which services the City needs to deliver and then bring that analysis to the Council. After that, the City will renegotiate service contracts and cut where necessary.

"We will take this one step at a time," Powell said, "and we will come to the Council at every stage for your feedback."