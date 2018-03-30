Blackfoot Walmart Remodeling is done!

The Blackfoot Walmart held a re-opening ceremony friday to celebrate the completion of their three month-long renovation and remodeling.

The ceremony started with the color guard of American Legion Post 23 presenting colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The manager of the Blackfoot Walmart, Suzie Goodnight, then addressed the crowd of employees and guests: "We have a lot of amazing changes in our store now to share with our customers."

She outlined the changes in the store, including new interior and exterior signage, a refurbished outside, and the new pick-up area. She also mentioned the floor, formerly tiled. The worn-out and high maintenance tiles have now been replaced with a new floor surface of easy-to-maintain sealed and polished concrete.

The new pick-up area is centered in the middle of the cash registers, and has arm chairs, storage cabinets and a kiosk with a digital display. Customers can now order items from the Walmart website and pick them up at the pick-up area 48 hours later. If there is a wait while a Walmart associate fetches the item, the customers can relax in the armchairs in the interim. People picking up orders can inform the store they've arrived at the digital kiosk or through Walmart's new smart phone app.

The layout of the store's departments is unchanged; however, now customers can see the location of the sections in the back by the new department signs visible from the front of the store. There are also large maps of the store's layout in the entry foyers.

"Walking into the store this morning, I was very very proud of all of you who work here," Goodnight said directly to the store's employees. She also thanked the store planning team that organized and supervised the renovation of the 25-year old store.

"Last year, we gave $36,000 back to the Blackfoot community," Good night continued. "Giving back is at the heart of our Walmart culture. To celebrate the completion of our remodel, we have more to give today."

Goodnight then distributed three donations from the Walmart Foundation to local organizations. The Blackfoot Police Department received $2,500 for a safer and more comfortable dog cage for when the K-9 unit is out on patrol. Empower Humanity, a Pocatello arts and activities school received $500 to give out as scholarships. The Child nutrition program at the Blackfoot School District received $2,000 to fund school meals for kids who might not otherwise afford them.

The festivities ended with Goodnight cutting a red ribbon in front of the new pick-up area surrounded by County commissioners Mark Bair and Whitney Manwaring and several vanguard representatives from the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We have cake and free Easter cookies and lots of item giveaways today," Goodnight announced to the assembled crowd.

Afterward, Goodnight talked about the background of the Blackfoot Walmart: "We opened in 1992, 25-years ago. There are associates here who have been with Walmart for the entire time we've been open."

"Despite its age, the store was in such good shape that it was possible to do some really great projects during our remodel. We're really excited to share these with our customers."