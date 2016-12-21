Blackfoot wins 51-48 over Bonneville

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos squared off with the Bees of Bonneville to open the season back on Nov. 30 and the Bees forced the game into overtime, eventually winning by a bucket 50-48 in a game that many felt the Broncos should have won. The two teams matched up again on Tuesday night, only this time the Broncos were able to hold a lead down the stretch, make free throws when they had to and came away with a hard fought 51-48 win.

Blackfoot has had a very ambitious schedule to date, facing only 5A opponents and have mustered a 4-1 record with wins over Bonneville, Highland, Hillcrest and Rigby, to offset the lone loss opening night to Bonneville.

Both teams settled in early, for what looked to be a long winter's night, with defense the priority. Bonneville went immediately into a tightly contested defense where every pass and shot was contested and the Broncos seemed content to follow suit, but the the Blackfoot crew was able to withstand any run that the Bees attempted to make and the first quarter ended with Blackfoot ahead by a single point at 9-8.

The second period was more of the same, although Blackfoot big man, Jarod Greene quickly found himself in some foul trouble and was sitting on the bench as the second team was able to push the score up to 23-18 by half time with some timely shooting.

