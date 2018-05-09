Blackfoot wins/loses in district play

The Blackfoot Broncos spotted the Skyline Grizzlies a four run lead in the first game of a three game series and came storming back behind the hitting of Joe Maddox and the pitching of ace Payson Mills to take the first game of a scheduled double header at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.

After a scoreless first inning, Skyline used a hit and a pair of walks to load the bases. Pitcher Payson Mills worked the batters into a pair of outs, but then the Grizzlies used an opportunistic hit and an error to plate all four runs they would score in the game and take a 4-0 lead. The Broncos would rally and eventually would post the 11-4 win.

