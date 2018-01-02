Blackfoot woman earns citizenship

A Blackfoot woman has recently gained her American citizenship. Dani Candia took her Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America in Pocatello on Oct. 14.

The Oath states:

"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."

"I'm a permanent resident here," she said. "I moved here with my mom when she got married about 10 years ago. I can work and go to school, I've got a Social Security Card — I just can't vote or work for a government agency. That's why I decided to do it. My goal is to work for the INL."

