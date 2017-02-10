Blackfoot woman gives birth to conjoined twins

Callie and Carter Torres, conjoined twins, were born Monday, Jan. 30, together weighing nine pounds even. The twins were born to Blackfoot couple Nick and Chelsea Torres.

"They are doing very well," Chelsea said. "They are both feeding from a bottle. Callie is mainly through bottle and Carter, through the bottle and a nasogastric tube. Carter is getting therapy with feeding on the bottle with a therapist, to help her pace and eat better."

