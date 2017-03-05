Blackfoot woman killed in I-15 accident

On Sunday, March 5, at approximately 2:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle, fatality crash on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 72, in Pocatello.

Connie Mathews, 29, of Blackfoot, was driving north on I-15 in a 2003 Toyota Camry. Mathews drove off the right shoulder rolling the Toyota Camry. Mathews was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Mathews' next of kin has been notified.

Both northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for approximately two hours.