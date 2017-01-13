Blackfoot wrestlers pin Hillcrest, Bonneville

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Bronco wrestling team travelled to Idaho Falls on Tuesday for a three way dual meet with Hillcrest and Bonneville and came away with a pair of wins. The Broncos are advancing nicely as they work towards preparing for the district tournament to qualify wrestlers to the state tournament which will be held at the Idaho Center in Nampa in February.

The Broncos downed Hillcrest handily by a score of 69-15 and backed that performance up with a hard fought win over Bonneville 39-36.

