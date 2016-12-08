Blackfoot wrestling topples Madison

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Bronco wrestling team shook off any rust that may have lingered from a year ago and dominated the 5A Madison Bobcats Wednesday evening by a score of 66-12.

"We got what we wanted to get out of our seniors. They won the matches they should have won and that is important at this time of the year," Coach Thayne Cashmore said. "I was also very impressed with the way that Lana Hunt came out and pinned her opponent very quickly and is what we need out of our leadoff wrestler."

The Broncos would go through the lineup quickly and only lost three of the fourteen matches on the night. They lost at 106 pounds via a pin, and a pair of decision at 132 pounds and 152 pounds.

Blackfoot 66 Madison 12

