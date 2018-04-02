Blackfoot's 4 X 400 relay may be something special

When you take four young ladies who all like each other, add in a measure of talent, give them a baton to hand to each other and you just might end up with a state title winning 4 X 400 meter relay team. That is what Blackfoot track coaches have done with Tenleigh Smith, Emily Peterson, Kristen Thomas and Abby Hurst.

Hurst is the most accomplished runner in the group, having been involved in cross country and track for a number of years. She has qualified for the 4A classification state cross country meet for three years now and sometimes it seems that the farther she runs, the better she gets. She currently holds down the second best 800 meter and 3200 meter times in the state in the 4A rankings. The fact that she can drop down to the 400 meter distance and anchor the team to solid, fast times, is even more remarkable.

