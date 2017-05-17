Blackfoot's Colby Pearson to get Bears tryout

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Former Blackfoot High School star athlete Colby Pearson, late of Brigham Young University's football team, has been granted an opportunity to try out for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League.

Pearson, if he makes the Bears roster, will bring to two the number of former Blackfoot football players who will be on NFL rosters this fall.

"The mere fact that a small school like Blackfoot could have two players in the NFL at the same time is pretty unique," Cody Shelley, Blackfoot Athletic Director said. "Our teachers, many of whom have been here since Josh Hill and Colby Pearson were in school here, are really excited about the prospect. It is really hard to conceive that two kids from a school our size could produce two athletes of that quality, even if Pearson doesn't make the Bears. He is out there and he is competitive."

Pearson, after his stellar career at Blackfoot High School, took his talents to the next level at Brigham Young University, where he starred at wide receiver and kick returner.

He was prominent from his freshman year on and as a senior was one of the leading receivers for the team.

No details of the contract for the tryout have been released or made public by the Bears or Pearson.

