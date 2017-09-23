Blackfoot's Downtown Fall Crawl enjoyed by many

Blackfoot businesses on Broadway were open Friday evening for the first "Downtown Fall Crawl."

Samples, refreshments, treats and art projects were available for all.

Speaking of the Downtown Fall Crawl, Amando Alvarez said, "I think this is a good idea. I would like it to spread out into the blocks around Broadway. I also like the one way and the angle parking."

Janet Alvarez said, "It's nice to see the business we don't go to."

"I hope they continue to do this," Tawnya Osborn said. "It brought our family together,; it helps us get some exercise and find out what businesses are here."

Shops and businesses on Broadway Street were open from 5-7 p.m. on Friday and offered sales, give-aways, refreshments, games and crafts.

