Blackfoot's Downtown Fall Crawl enjoyed by many

The band, 'Close to Midnight,' played in downtown Blackfoot as people participated in the Downtown Fall Crawl on Friday. Jennifer Moon of Artisan's Corner Shoppe hangs up the levi quilt top that will be won by one of the patrons. The winner of the quilt will be able to choose the flannel backing. Ainsley Burt, 10, likes painting rocks during the Downtown Fall Crawl in Blackfoot on Friday.
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
Saturday, September 23, 2017
Blackfoot businesses on Broadway were open Friday evening for the first "Downtown Fall Crawl."
Samples, refreshments, treats and art projects were available for all.
Speaking of the Downtown Fall Crawl, Amando Alvarez said, "I think this is a good idea. I would like it to spread out into the blocks around Broadway. I also like the one way and the angle parking."
Janet Alvarez said, "It's nice to see the business we don't go to."
"I hope they continue to do this," Tawnya Osborn said. "It brought our family together,; it helps us get some exercise and find out what businesses are here."
Shops and businesses on Broadway Street were open from 5-7 p.m. on Friday and offered sales, give-aways, refreshments, games and crafts.
