Blackfoot's Greene selected to All Star Game

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot High School basketball star Jarod Greene has just been named to Idaho's 2017 statewide all star high school team and will be participating with other players in a game hosted by North Idaho College on March 25. Greene was the only player selected from the local teams, boys or girls, to participate.

"This is a huge honor for me and my team," Greene said. "Without the support and team play from Blackfoot, none of this could have happened."

The state is divided into two teams, one from the Boise area and the rest of the state. The Boise area has been named the Metro Boys and the rest of the state has been named the Region Boys.

On the Region Boys team, in addition to Greene, will be three players that Greene is very familiar with, Sawyer Storms of Idaho Falls, Jaden Brown and Kobi Gardea of Pocatello.

