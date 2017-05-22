Blackfoot's Greene signs letter with North Idaho College

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot High School senior, Jarod Greene, who led the Broncos in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots signed his letter of intent to attend North Idaho College next fall. Greene, who will graduate later this week, will begin classes in late August and plans on studying Business while at NIC.

"I really liked the coaches and the campus and they made me feel real comfortable," Greene said. "When I visited the campus, it seemed a lot like home, so I thought the transition would be easier to make."

Greene, will be stepping into a program that has a great history of taking players and building them up into Division I players and then helping them achieve those goals. Recent players have found their way onto the campuses of Idaho State University and Utah Valley University and have been able to make immediate impacts on those programs.

