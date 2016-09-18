Blackfoot's hometown héros honored

Local heros, Holly Kartchner and Wiley Peterson, were honored at the Idaho Hometown Hero awards Saturday, at the Stephenson Performing Art Center in Pocatello.

Holly Kartchner, a Blackfoot High School government teacher, coach and mentor recently received the American Civic Education Teacher Award. She has dedicated and committed her efforts to education in Southeastern Idaho leading her students to reach national championships in the high school organization, "We the People," where students study the U.S. Constitution.

"Holly, an outstanding teacher, a coach and mentor, has dedicated and committed her efforts to education in Southeastern Idaho leading her students to reach national championships," said Master of Ceremony Dr. Fahid Rahim when introducing Kartchner. "Kartchners students graduate with strong knowledge of government, history and are being taught the importance of civic responsibility."