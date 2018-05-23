Blackfoot's Huffman wins 100th Quarter Horse race

Blackfoot native and Snake River High School alumni Nakia Huffman has reached a milestone in her career as a professional jockey. The young miss who many remember as a spunky little soccer player for Snake River High School has left the confines of Idaho to pursue her dream of being a jockey to other states.

This spring, Huffman made the move to one of the premier Quarter Horse tracks in America when she moved her tack to Remington Park in Oklahaoma City, OK. She has been working steadily the Oklahoma oval and has secured some mounts in a state that has some of the biggest Quarter Horse purses in the country.

