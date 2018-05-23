Blackfoot's Isabel Hyde a two time champion
By:
FRED DAVIS
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
When you are a high school athlete, one of the criteria for being labeled an outstanding player is that you can make a varsity team when you are a sophomore. Nobody talks about starting or playing at a high level, it is just that you make a varsity team.
If you are a sophomore that wins a major championship or a state title, you are clearly labeled something special.
