Blackfoot's Nathan Sargent a beast of a wrestler at 220 pounds

BLACKFOOT - A year ago, Nathan Sargent was one of the top wrestlers in the state at 195 pounds and that included all classifications. He was strolling along, winning matches and dominating his opponents, that is until he ran up against Jared Walker of Lakeland.

The two had several compelling battles on the mat, but Sargent could never get past the Lakeland star, no matter how hard he wrestled and what techniques he tried. Walker just had his number.

Sargent also had several memorable matches against Snake River's Payson Anderton, winning two of the three matches, but losing in the season's final dual, a match held at Snake River High School.

"I thought that I was the best 195 pound wrestler in the state a year ago," Sargent said. "I had a game plan, but things just didn't work out when I went up against Walker."

Sargent would have to settle for the silver medal at the state tournament, falling to Walker in the finals by a score of 6-4, a match he just as easily could have won. Sargent would win 36 matches a year ago, one of the top win figures in the entire state, but he needed one more to get that coveted gold medal.

