Blackfoot's once and future road work

The City of Blackfoot is currently completing two road projects this week and getting ready to start a third. Replacements and repairs were made on Airport Road and also at the intersection of Wooten Way and Highland Drive.

The City of Blackfoot closed the north end of Airport Road near Harbor Drive and Ridge Crest Elementary School. Work began Monday, March 19, to replace a ditch line that the City owns and maintains. The metal culverts for the ditch ran under the road and were at the end of their useful life. The City scheduled the work to take place during Spring Break to avoid disrupting the elementary school.

When the old culvert was removed, it was obvious that its replacement was justified. Mayor Marc Carroll said: "It's a good thing we replaced that pipe when we did because from the looks of what we pulled out of the ground, it would have collapsed and caved on us in short order."

The old metal culvert has been replaced by new polymer pipe. City employees had most of the work on the project completed this afternoon.

The City contracted with Taylor Construction for the second of this week's road projects, to repair a depression in the road at the intersection of Wooten Way and Highland Drive.

"We had some work done on the sewer there, five or six years ago," explained Carroll. "The earth around the sewer was not compacted the way it should have been." A subsequent leak undercut the fill around the sewer line, resulting in a hole under the blacktop and a depression at the manhole in the intersection.

"We had enough going on that we decided to contract the work out," the Mayor said. The work to fix the hole and depression in the roadway should be complete by the end of the week.

The third project for Blackfoot will to be replace the storm water drains where a 2016 assessment identified areas in the City with inadequate capacity to handle storm water flows, including the areas south and east of Jensen Grove.

Since Blackfoot was originally founded, the City has expanded into an area where the Snake River once had channels. Over the years, multiple development and highway projects have moved the channel of the Snake River to where it now flows west of the interstate.

Before I-15 was built and the river was moved, the Snake had multiple braided channels, some of which flowed where the shopping areas, Jensen Grove Park, the airport and the golf course are now located. The area north and west of the original settlement of Blackfoot is now home to shopping and neighborhoods but it was once subject to frequent flooding from the river.

The storm drains in this area are currently 12-inch pipe which runs under Parkway Drive between Lilac and Jensen Grove Drive, and then east under Jensen Grove Drive to the discharge canal at the southmost end of Jensen Grove Park.

In this area, the City will replace 2,200 feet of this storm water drain with a new higher-capacity 48-inch line. The cost of the project will be $2.6 million. Much of the project will be funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with in-kind grants and money from the City.

The new storm water will have increased capacity to store storm flows. A new pump will be installed at the discharge canal so the storm water system can be emptied between storms. This configuration is needed due to the 8 foot different between the level of the storm water lines and the discharge outlet, a consequence of the depressed elevation along Parkway Drive where it crosses an old and now built over channel of the Snake River.

FEMA announced the allocation of the money for the project last week. The City has just submitted the final paperwork required before the money is actually awarded. The project is scheduled to occur over the next several months and should be completed by the end of the summer.

"Disaster recovery is for more expensive than mitigation," said FEMA regional administrator Mike O'Hare. "In the last 30 years, FEMA has funded more than $15 billion in projects like the Blackfoot retrofit, saving the nation countless dollars on recovery and lessening the potential impacts on residents."