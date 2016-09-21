Blackfoot's own - 9 year old Rodeo Champ

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT — When you start thinking of a world champion rodeo cowboy, you don't envision that they might be nine years of age. When you talk about a world champion in barebronc riding, you would never envision a nine year old boy. Blackfoot's own Kash Lish is nine and he has already earned his way into the National Finals Rodeo.

Not the NFR that the PRCA puts on each year, but the Junior National Finals which also takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, just a few days before the big event starts and will be held in the same Thomas and Mack Arena on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Kash only started rodeoing in late January and after being bucked off the first horse he rode, he started a string of riding the broncs (kids age 6-9 ride mini broncs) and he began winning buckles shortly thereafter.

"We always knew that Kash could ride because he rides our horses so well, especially during round ups and moving cattle around," Teresa Lish said. "Kash was just a natural born horseman and when he saw other kids he know participating in rodeo, he decided he wanted to as well."

