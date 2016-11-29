Blackfoot's Perez named all state soccer

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot High School soccer player, Armando Perez has been selected as a first team all soccer player for the 2016 season. The senior forward was the second leading scorer on the Blackfoot squad which earned a place in the 4A state soccer tournament and an eventual fourth place finish.

"Armando was an excellent player for us and this is a well deserved honor for him," Blackfoot Coach Liam Pope said. "He had an outstanding season this year and was very instrumental in the success the team had this year. Mando was a captain and an emotional leader for this team that excelled on the field."

