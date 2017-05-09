Blackfoot's Steidley qualifies for state golf tournament

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - The 4A District V/VI Golf Tournament got underway on Monday afternoon at Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls, and as expected, the Century Diamondbacks were the team to beat as they carded a team score of 323 to take home the coveted blue trophy.

Finishing second were the Idaho Falls Tigers with a team score of 334 and Skyline finished third with 344.

The Blackfoot Broncos, led by individual third place medalist Matt Steidley, came in with a team total of 353, good enough for fourth in the six team tournament, just missing a spot as a team in next week's state tournament. Steidley, who carded a fine 77 on the day, would earn himself a spot at the state tournament and will be back at Pinecrest on Monday, when the state tournament gets underway.

Teammate, Hunter Sjorstrom, who gambled a bit on number 18, trying to make the state field, just missed his chance when he finished up with an 81 and was just out of a one hole playoff for the sixth and final spot of the individuals selected to participate.

