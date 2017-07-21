Blue Angels take flight this weekend in Idaho Falls

Pilots and planes from both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force were practicing on Thursday for the Extreme Blue Thunder air show that takes place this Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

The mission of the Blue Angels and Heritage Flight is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force.

The gate opens at 9 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show. The air show is from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate. Tickets for adults are $30 per person; children's tickets cost $15. Children (ages 5 and under) are free.

