BMH and Blackfoot Fire Department take part in simulated training

Bingham Memorial Hospital, the Blackfoot Fire Department and the Idaho Simulation Network partnered to facilitate a simulated training event using a manikin (an anatomically correct model of the human body), and actual emergency and medical staff to exercise their community response.

“We participate in two to three trainings like this per year. Simulations such as these are valuable practice experience for our hospital staff and community emergency responders," said Mark Baker, Director of Public Relations. "Simulations such as these are valuable practice experience for our hospital staff and community emergency responders. We seek to be prepared for every emergency situation that may be presented in our area and continually seek to improve our service to the local community."

To read more of this story pick up Friday's edition of The Morning News.