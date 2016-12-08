BMH announces employee of the year

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) announced Thursday, that long-time employee Sue Goodman was named Employee of the Year,

Bingham Memorial employees had the opportunity to nominate someone for this honor. This year, Sue’s peers chose her because they greatly respect her, and she is always happy to help out, making sure all of BMHs patients and guests are taken care of and are directed in a kind manner.

“There were an overwhelming number of nominations from people

(BMH employees),” said Tara Preston, Director of HR at BMH. “Everyone greatly appreciates what Sue does for us.”

