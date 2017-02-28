BMH introduces Mazor X at open house

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) will host an open-house at 6 p.m. on the ground floor of the hospital at 98 Poplar Street, to introduce the new Mazor X system, an innovative technology for minimally-invasive, robot-guided spinal surgery, that the hospital recently acquired. In addition, because the demand for all of their surgical services is growing exponentially, a fifth, state-of-the-art operating room has been built at BMH.

"We keep growing,” said Jeff Daniels, CEO at BMH, “and every investment we make is so we can better serve the people of Eastern Idaho. We hope you’ll be able to attend our open house to tour our new, impressive operating room and learn about the Mazor X.”

BMH is now one of the first locations in the United States to use this innovative technology for minimally-invasive, robot-guided spinal surgery.

