BMH presents check to county

Representatives of Bingham Memorial Hospital presented a check to the citizens of Bingham County in the amount of $491,747 on Thursday. This is the latest payment that was received by the county since it entered into the Liquid Asset Transfer Agreement in 2007, when the hospital converted from a county-operated facility to a 501©3 non-profit corporation—BMH, Inc. According to the agreement, BMH, Inc. manages the hospital’s operations and assets. Under the agreement, the county maintains ownership of all the property and hospital assets, which includes the land, buildings, and equipment. While for-profit medical facilities in Idaho send money to out-of-state shareholders, BMH, Inc. keeps it all within the local community.

For the complete story, read the Friday, June 2, edition of the Morning News.