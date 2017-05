Bingham County Sheriff's Office press release

"On May 29, 2017 at about 1 p.m., the body of Kelley Haney was recovered from the Snake River. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all the volunteers who came out to search for Kelley. No more information will be released on Monday." We will continue to update this story as more information is available.