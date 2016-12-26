Boise State in final preparations for Cactus Bowl

By FRED DAVIS

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - When the Boise State Broncos were announced as one of the two teams playing in this year's Cactus Bowl, the mantras began spreading around the locker room. 'All In' and 'No Days Off' were quickly spread as the team began preparations for the bowl game against Baylor of the Big Twelve Conferece were going to be an opportunity for the Broncos to knock off a third Power Five Conference opponent in a bowl game.

The Broncos boast a 10-2 record on the season, but failed to achieve one of their primary goals for the season, that being the Mountain West Conference Champion. They fell short in that respect, but still, a 10-2 record is respectful enough. But is it enough for the Bronco Nation?

"I think last year we had a lot of selfish activity, maybe," senior linebacker Ben Weaver said. "From the coaches addressing that this summer, us with our team mottos, being about a team rather than an individual, I think that maybe we all kind of gathered around it, and it's paid off for us."

