Bomb case found; no explosives

About 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a person called the Blackfoot Police Department to let the police know a bomb was found in a dumpster in the Opal and Camus streets neighborhood.

Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus said when local law enforcement calls for a bomb squad, you also must call the Idaho State Police, "so there are a lot of people at the scene."

About 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Bomb Squad had detonated a suspicious device found in a dumpster. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.

As of Thursday morning, Blackfoot Police Capt. Scott Gay said, "The suspicious package was missing a primer and explosive. It had google switches, wires and a circuit board. Everything was there for a bomb except the explosive."

The package had been x-rayed. The Bomb Squad used a water charge to detonate the package.

"This is still under investigation," Gay said. "We hope to find out who made the bomb case and why. We will have more information in a day or two."