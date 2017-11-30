Bonneville drops the Broncos

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos travelled up I-15 to tangle with the Bonneville Bees in both teams second game of the young season. The Broncos coming off of a disappointing effort against Hillcrest, while the Bees were hosting their home opener of the year.

The Broncos battled tooth and nail with Bees throughout a tight contest, before the Bees were able to pull away in the late stages of the fourth quarter to post a ten point win at 56-46.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.