Bowlers honored for perfection

Three 300 game bowlers were recognized by the Blackfoot United States Bowling Association (USBA) at Pindale Lanes on Thursday evening.

Cameron Golinveaux bowled his first 300 game on Oct. 20, 2016, during league play at Pindale Lanes. He received a certificate and ring for this accomplishment.

"During a city tourney, I bowled eight strikes in a row and then I goofed up," he said. "(In October), I didn't even think about it until I rolled my eighth strike. When I bowled the 10 strike, everyone were quiet and watching. There was lots of pressure."

Golinveaux has been bowling for four years.

Michael Blair has bowled for 25 years. He rolled his fifth 300 games on Jan. 7, 2017, during the Blackfoot USBA Brickyard Tournament at Pindale Lanes. He also bowled a 300-game during an Idaho Falls tournament on Jan. 14, 2017, at Bowlero Lanes.

"I've been bowing since I was 10," he said.

Bill Baker from Challis is also part of the Blackfoot USCA. He bowled a perfect 300 game on Dec. 6, 2016, during league play at Challis Lanes and he closed out the evening with an 800 Series. League play consists of three games.