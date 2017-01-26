Boys basketball poll
Boys Basketball Media Poll
Class 5A
1. Madison (10) 14-1 54
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 13-1 45
3. Post Falls 10-2 32
4. Boise 11-2 23
5. Capital 11-4 5
Also: Hillcrest 2, Lake CIty 2, Lewiston 2
Class 4A
1. Bishop Kelly (8) 12-2 52
2. Preston(3) 13-2 47
3. Pocatello 10-4 29
4. Middleton 8-6 15
5. Skyview 8-3 8
Also: Minico 5, Vallivue 5, Blackfoot 4
Class 3A
1. Weiser (11) 13-1 55
2. Snake River 11-2 42
3. Kellogg 11-2 34
4. Sugar-Salem 9-3 17
5. Kimberly 10-4 14
Also: Shelley 3
Class 2A
1. Firth (9) 9-3 48
2. Ririe (2) 14-2 45
3. Cole Valley Christian 11-2 29
4. St. Maries 8-3 21
4. Bear Lake 11-4 21
Also: Orofino 2
Class 1A Div I
1. Lapwai (11) 11-0 55
2. Oakley 13-2 40
3. Prairie 9-2 27
4. Grace 12-3 18
5. Ambrose 10-4 15
Also: Valley 5, Raft River 4, Liberty Charter 1
Class 1A Div II
1. Dietrich (8) 10-1 52
2. Kendrich (2) 12-1 43
3. Genesis Prep (1) 9-3 29
4. Deary 8-1 26
5. Rockland 10-4 12
Also: Butte County 2, Carey 1
