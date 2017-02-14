Boys district 6 3A basketball tournament; Shelley

By FRED DAVIS

REXBURG - The 3A District 6 boys basketball tournament opened play on Monday night with the top seeded Shelley Russets taking on the Teton Redskins. The Russets already had downed the Redskins by double digits on two occasions during the regular season and along the way had won eleven games in a row. The Russets had been playing at a fairly high level for most of the season and had even been ranked in the top spot of the 3A rankings following wins in their first three games.

The Russets flew out of the gate like a Quarter Horse in a match race on Monday, scoring the first eleven points of the game and demonstrated the kind of defense that championships are made of. When the smoke and dust cleared in the Madison High School gymnasium, the Russets had put 67 points on the board and the defense they exhibited allowed but 26 points for the Redskins.

Back in December, Shelley had showed glimpses of having an outstanding team, as they won their first five games, including a solid win over the number one team in the state at the time, Fruitland. So severe was that defeat, Fruitland lost again the next night to 2A power Firth, and they have never recovered. That win propelled the Russets to the top spot in the state, but a trip to the Magic Valley and two resulting losses dropped the Shelley crew completely out of the rankings.

