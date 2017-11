FIRST STATE BOYS BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Post Falls (6) 0-0 40

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 1-0 32

3. Boise (2) 1-0 30

4. Borah 1-0 11

5. Highland 0-0 10

Others receiving votes: Centennial 6, Hillcrest 4, Lewiston 1, Madison 1.

