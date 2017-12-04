Boys volleyball sign-ups scheduled for today

Sign-ups for boys' volleyball grades two through eight will be held starting today (Dec. 5) from 6-8 p.m. at the Snake River High School Commons, 922 W. Idaho Highway 39.

The cost per entrant is $60, and there is an additional $25 ball fee. Money raised from registration and ball fees will go to the Eastern Idaho Volleyball Association (EIVA) for gym rentals, insurance, cost of playing in tournaments and other purposes.

"We are hoping to attract as many boys as possible to come play volleyball," said Amy Spencer. She explained that this was the first year the EIVA was attempting to market and create a boys-only volleyball league of teams of six players each.

Additional sign-up dates are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 13, both from 6-8 p.m. at the SRHS Commons.

A free weekly open gym (similar to a volleyball camp) will also be held starting Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4-5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' (LDS) Northwest Stake Center, 100 N. 740 W.

For more information, read the Dec. 5 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.