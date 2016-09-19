BPAC announces season schedule

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) has announced its upcoming 2016-2017 concert season, featuring five world-class concerts.

"This is the best season we have been able to present. We are very excited to present programming of this caliber! It is definitely a season that will have something for everyone." Susan Mann, BPAC Programming Director said.

The five shows will be: Bar J Wranglers "An American Salute to Our Veterans", Dancing With Our Stars, BYU Living Legends, Adam Trent "The Futurist" and Dave Stamey. Individual tickets, as well as the entire series are now on sale. The package for five concerts range in price from $45 to $85 depending on the seating. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10 - $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling the BPAC at 208-317-5508, blackfootpac.com or at Music and Families in Blackfoot.