BPAC announces season schedule

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) announced their upcoming 2016-2017 concert season. The season will feature five outstanding world-class concerts.

"This is the best season we have been able to present. We are very excited to present programming of this caliber! It is definitely a season that will have something for everyone." Susan Mann, BPAC Programming Director said.

The season begins November 11 - Bar J Wranglers "An American Salute to Our Veterans"

The ever-popular Bar J Wranglers are returning on Veterans' Day for an awe-inspiring salute to our American heroes, a tribute to American patriotism, and homage to the singing cowboy.

December 3 - Dancing With Our Stars

The Utah Ballroom Dance Company is bringing their spectacular Christmas show back to Blackfoot. Competition will be fierce with local celebrity dancers Kay Powell, KayLynn Gorder, Melissa Hackney, Whitney Manwaring, Tyson "Eaglevoice" Shay, and John Fairchild.

January 27 - BYU Living Legends

The BYU Living Legends combines a dynamic repertoire of Native American choreography with the color and vitality of Polynesian and Latin American dance styles. Traditions will come to life as they weave authentic dance, intricate costumes, and heart-pounding music into one captivating show.

"They are phenomenal," Mann said. "Whenever I can get them I quickly jump at the chance."

February 17 - Adam Trent "The Futurist"

As a star of the hit Broadway show, The Illusionists, Adam Trent is one of the most in demand magicians today. He attracts a new generation of fans through traditional tricks, daring stunts, amazing lighting, technology, dancing and hilarious comedy.

"Adam Trent was recently on America's Got Talent and is performing with the Illusionists on Broadway," Mann said. "He is a new age magician. He will be standing on one side of the stage then all of the sudden he is somewhere else. It is a family friendly show that even the children will love."

April 6 - Dave Stamey

Voted six times Entertainer of the Year, six times Male Performer of the Year, and five times Songwriter of the Year by the Western Music Association, Dave Stamey is one the most popular Western entertainers working today.

Individual tickets, as well as the entire series are now on sale. The package for five concerts range in price from $45 to $85 depending on the seating. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10 - $25 depending on the concert and where people choose to sit. Tickets for the series can be purchased by calling the BPAC at 208-317-5508. Individual tickets can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, Music and Families in Blackfoot, or by calling the BPAC at 28-317-5508. The new 2016-2017 BPAC concert brochures are now available and can be sent to your residence by calling the BPAC at 208-317-5508 or contacting the BPAC at info@blackfootpac.com.

