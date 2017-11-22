BPAC has new manager

Meet Jonothan Ness, the new manager of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center in Blackfoot. He accepted the position on Aug. 1.

As the manager of BPAC, he is the technical director for any and every show and event. He takes care of the technical needs, including sound, lighting and staging.

"We use the equipment we do have or any equipment a show may bring in," Ness said. "Students from the high school as used as technical staff support if requested."

He added, "I work with directors and set designers and work with audio and visual for cues. Called cues are designed for certain moments, (like when the 'bad guy' is coming around the corner)."

Ness said, "I help in planning pre-production. The goal is to have very few technical glitches."

To learn his craft, his first job was behind a camera at Channel 8 in Idaho Falls. He has worked with Vollstar Productions in Idaho Falls that staged shows in cities along I-15, in Wyoming and Montana. He also worked in both the Colonial Theatre and Civic Auditorium in Idaho Falls.

"I've do lots of reading, research and watch YouTube," Ness said. "There is always something new to learn. We need to make the entertainment 'pop.'"

