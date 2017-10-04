Breakfast at BMH

Dr. Gary Ullery hands breakfasts to people as they drove in the front of Bingham Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning. Brake for Breakfast encourages women to schedule their mammogram. BMH employees arrived about 4 a.m. to begin filling the bags. Breakfasts handed out totaled 4,000 bags and, in addition, 500 food coupons after all the bags were distributed. People were lined up before 6 a.m.; breakfasts were being distributed by 6:10 a.m. Assistant Administrator Mark Baker said, 'The distribution at BMH is double the size of
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

