BREAKING NEWS: Arrests made in Ammon robbery

As the investigation of the Oct. 3 Ammon Zions Bank Robbery continues, Bonneville County Detectives are still processing evidence, leads, and information received over the last couple days since this incident occurred. Yesterday, Detectives were able to locate and identify Matthew T. Baker, 27 of Idaho Falls, as a suspect in the Robbery. Baker was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Robbery and Burglary, both Felonies. Detectives also identified a girlfriend of Baker, Staci M. Cohea, 25 of Idaho Falls, who was also taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail as an Accessory to a Felony Crime.

Detectives are still following up on leads and evidence relating to this case and no further information is available at this time. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle used in the Robbery. That vehicle has been identified as a 1984 Blue Subaru GL Station Wagon, with Idaho License Plate number 8BJU976, and possibly some front end or hood damage.

Anyone who locates this vehicle or has further information on this case is asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office immediately through dispatch at (208) 529-1200, Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, or report online at www.ifcrime.org.