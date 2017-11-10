BREAKING NEWS: Murder suspects arrested on I15 near Blackfoot

Two murder suspects are currently being held in the Bingham County Jail. Arrested Thursday night were Analilia Sosa Acosta, 36, and Daniel Steven Kings, 26. Both are suspects in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in Stockton, California.

Officers with the Bingham County Sheriff's office assisted the Idaho State Police in this arrest.

After receiving a tip that the three suspects were in Idaho, ISP arrested King and Acosta at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot. Both Acosta and Kings are in custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail.

The third suspect, Lynn Stephanie Ricketts, is currently held in the Ada County Jail. According to the Stockton Police Department, Ricketts was arrested outside Boise.

Each person is charged with felony fugitive from justice. All three are waiting extradition to California to face homicide charges.