Broadway goes one-way Wednesday
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Monday, May 15, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Beginning Wednesday, Broadway will become a one-way street going northeast from Judicial to Francis. The signs have been up since last Thursday, covered by black plastic and the divider lines have been covered up.
"We're doing a trial run making Broadway a one-way," said city planner Kurt Hibbert. "We are looking forward to seeing how traffic flows."
