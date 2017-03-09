Bronco baseball open on the road

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The 2017 edition of the Blackfoot High School baseball team will be unveiled on Friday as the team travels to Burley for its season opener.

The Broncos have been at the top end of the baseball ranks for several years and this season should be no different with plenty of pitching and solid defense and hitting up the middle which is always the key to success.

Coach Liam Pope will trot out pitcher Pacen Hayes, he of the scholarship to a Division I program to pitch next year and the big right hander will set the stage for what should be a very good season for the Broncos.

Hayes will likely be on a pitch count for the opener as Pope has a bushel full of arms that need early season work and he will likely use several of them in the opener just to get some work in.

The team will be handicapped a bit in the opener as the weather has kept the team indoors for practice for much of the spring. The team has only had a pair of workouts outside this spring and will welcome the chance to be outside in the opener as they continue to prepare for the home opener on Wednesday, Mar. 15 when they take on Rigby.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.