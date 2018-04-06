Bronco golf team downs Bonneville and Idaho Falls

The Blackfoot High School Golf Team posted a pair of good wins on Thursday as the five some of Matt Steidley, Braiden Wright, Curtis DeSpain, Jett Shelley and Gunner Hughes combined for a 184 team score and downed both Bonneville and Idaho Falls High Schools.

Bonnevile checked in with 193 strokes and Idaho Falls had 189 strokes in the nine hole event.

