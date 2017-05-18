Bronco softball off to State

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos softball team begins the long trek to Post Falls to begin play in the 4A State Softball Tournament on Thursday as they leave town in the early hours of the morning. Ahead of them will be an anticipated match-up with Sandpoint, winners of the District I tournament and boasting of a strong left handed pitching ace and all-star caliber shortstop and catcher.

"We don't know a lot about Sandpoint other than their big three players," Head Coach Mike Torgerson said. "We know they have an ace in their starting pitcher and that their catcher limits other teams opportunities and their shortstop is an all-star as well. They have built their team like most good teams are build, up the middle."

