Broncos advance in district tourney

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - It is never easy when a teams faces elimination from a tournament, but that is what faced both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Century Diamondbacks as the two faced off on Saturday night in Blackfoot. Both teams played as if they didn't want to go home this early in the tournament and they went at it toe to toe for 30 minutes before the Broncos edged clear in the final two minutes to claim the win 51-46. The margin of victory could have been a bit wider, but the Diamondbacks nailed a three pointer and got three free throws on another late possession when fouled trying to hit another long range jumper in the closing minute.

"We really used the whole team tonight," Post Jarod Greene said. "We know that we can pick each other up and tonight was no different. We fought hard and played pretty well and we are looking forward to Tuesday night and our next challenge."

