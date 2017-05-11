Broncos baseball season ends

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot High School baseball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday afternoon. It didn't end like the Broncos wanted it to, but it ended just the same. This team fought back from injuries and catastrophe all season long and were still battling to the very end of a three game series with the Idaho Falls Tigers.

The Tigers are not a better team than the Broncos and the Broncos proved that during the regular season and tournament combined. The two teams split six games on the season, but in this district tournament, things just bounced the Tigers way and they would prevail on Wednesday afternoon by a final of 17-5, sending the Tigers to the state tournament as well as to the district tournament finals against upstart Skyline.

